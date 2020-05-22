Watch HAIM Perform “Don’t Wanna” Remotely on “James Corden” and Be Interviewed

News

Los Angeles sister trio HAIM are releasing a new album, Women In Music Pt. III, on June 26 via Columbia. Yesterday they shared another song from the album, “Don’t Wanna,” and last night they performed the song for The Late Late Show with James Corden remotely and separately from their homes. They were also interviewed by Corden about what life was like under quarantine and how Este Haim has gone all Cast Away. Watch the performance below.

HAIM wrote “Don’t Wanna” with Rostam Batmanglij. Danielle Haim produced the song with Rostam and Ariel Rechtshaid. The band collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “This song rolled off the tongue, it’s sexy, flirty, and hopeful.”

HAIM were releasing Women In Music Pt. III on April 24, but then the band announced in March that they were postponing it to the summer, with the new release date of June 26 later confirmed.

HAIM consists of sisters Danielle, Alana, and Este Haim. Women In Music Pt. III is the band’s third full-length album, the follow-up to 2017’s Something to Tell You. The album includes three singles the band shared last year: “Summer Girl,” “Now I’m In It,” and “Hallelujah.” Danielle Haim, Rostam, and Ariel Rechtshaid all produced the album and regular collaborator, and noted film director, Paul Thomas Anderson (Boogie Nights, Magnolia, There Will Be Blood) shot the album cover.

In a previous press release Danielle said the album title “came to me in a dream and I woke up laughing so I told my sisters.”

Alana added: “I liked it because we are literally women in music and we always get written about that way, so it seemed cool to make it our own and control the narrative. It made me think about some of our experiences more.”

Este also had this to say: “I just thought it was funny, plus the initials are WIMP3. Wimp is a hilarious word.”

In July 2019 HAIM shared a brand new song, “Summer Girl,” via a video directed by frequent collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in October 2019 they shared another brand new song, “Now I’m In It,” again via a video directed by Anderson. “Now I’m In It” made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then in November 2019 they shared another new song, “Hallelujah,” via a striking video also directed by Anderson. The song was co-written with singer/songwriter Tobias Jesso Jr. and was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

When the album was announced they shared another song from the album, “The Steps.” It was shared via video for the track co-directed by the band’s Danielle Haim and Anderson. “The Steps” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Then they shared another single from the album, “I Know Alone,” via a video for the track. “I Know Alone” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Soon after the song was shared they performed it remotely on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with each member in their own home.

In August 2019 HAIM also teamed with Charli XCX for “Warm,” a new song on her recent album, simply titled Charli.

In December 2019 HAIM also did a “Piano Session” for BBC Radio 1 where they covered Robyn’s “Show Me Love” and performed “Hallelujah.”

In March HAIM stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the album’s “Summer Girl,” only a day after they performed another song, “The Steps,” on the show and took part in a short musical sketch with Fallon.

In March HAIM also played a series of shows in Delis in New York, Washington, DC, Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles. The Women In Music Pt. III album cover was shot at Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles, which is where the band played their first show.

Since the release of Something to Tell You HAIM have collaborated with Twin Shadow and Vampire Weekend, and appeared on Jenny Lewis’ telethon.

