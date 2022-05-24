Watch Harry Styles Cover Wet Leg’s “Wet Dream”

News

Admittedly, we don’t cover Harry Styles much here at Under the Radar, although he seems alright for a major pop star. At least he has good taste in support acts, including a lot of artists we do cover more regularly (Jenny Lewis, Jessie Ware, Madi Diaz, Blood Orange, etc.). And when the British singer tours Australia and New Zealand next year he’ll be bringing Under the Radar favorites Wet Leg with him. Perhaps as a precursor to that, Styles and his band have covered Wet Leg’s 2021 single “Wet Dream” in a session for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. It’s a spirited cover and his backing band seems really into it. Watch the video below.

Styles recently released a new album, Harry’s House, and in the session he also performed that album’s “As It Was,” “Late Night Talking,” and “Boyfriend.” Check out all those videos below too.

British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) released their self-titled debut album in April via Domino. It landed at #1 on the official UK album chart and in America also made it to #14 on the Billboard 200 album chart (and at #4 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart). Wet Leg also debuted at #1 on the Australian album chart.

