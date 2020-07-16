News

Watch Hayley Williams Cover Björk’s “Unison” The Track Comes From 2001’s Vespertine





Leave it to Hayley Williams (Paramore) to take Björk’s avant garde style and transform it into a delicate acoustic melody. Yesterday night, Williams took to Twitter to share a cover of Björk’s “Unison.” She gently creates her own picking pattern, starting about halfway through the song eventually gaining speed, strumming while powerfully delivering “Let's unite tonight/We shouldn't fight/Embrace you tight/Let's unite tonight.” Listen to the full cover below.

Williams shared this tweet along with the video: “someone asked me to do a @bjork song a while back. i’d actually hoped to cover a different song of hers live this year but i guess that will have to wait until some other time... anyway, this one has to be in my top 5 - “Unison”. apologies for the crudely casual rendition. Gnite!” If there is any incentive to stay home, it’s so that once we can hear a full band cover of this track live one day.

The Paramore singer has also recently covered tracks such as Phoebe Bridgers’ “Smoke Signals,” Tegan And Sara’s “Call It Off,” and SZA’s “Drew Barrymore,” while trying to kill some time in quarantine.

Back in April, Williams also released her first solo album, Petals For Armor. It features tracks such as “Cinnamon,” “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” (feat. boygenius), and “Simmer.”

someone asked me to do a @bjork song a while back. i’d actually hoped to cover a different song of hers live this year but i guess that will have to wait until some other time... anyway, this one has to be in my top 5 - “Unison”. apologies for the crudely casual rendition. gnite! pic.twitter.com/fUDMUeOwR0 — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) July 16, 2020

