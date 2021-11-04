Watch IDLES Perform “The Beachland Ballroom” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

News

Last night, IDLES made their American TV debut with a high-energy performance of the song “The Beachland Ballroom” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Their upcoming album, CRAWLER, will be out next Friday (Nov. 12) via Partisan. Watch the performance below.

Yesterday, the band shared a video for the song “Car Crash” from the upcoming album.

