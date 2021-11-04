 Watch IDLES Perform “The Beachland Ballroom” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 4th, 2021  
Subscribe

Watch IDLES Perform “The Beachland Ballroom” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

CRAWLER Due Out November 12 via Partisan

Nov 04, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Last night, IDLES made their American TV debut with a high-energy performance of the song “The Beachland Ballroom” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Their upcoming album, CRAWLER, will be out next Friday (Nov. 12) via Partisan. Watch the performance below.

Yesterday, the band shared a video for the song “Car Crash” from the upcoming album.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent