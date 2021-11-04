Watch IDLES Perform “The Beachland Ballroom” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”
CRAWLER Due Out November 12 via Partisan
Last night, IDLES made their American TV debut with a high-energy performance of the song “The Beachland Ballroom” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Their upcoming album, CRAWLER, will be out next Friday (Nov. 12) via Partisan. Watch the performance below.
Yesterday, the band shared a video for the song “Car Crash” from the upcoming album.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Foals Share Video for New Single “Wake Me Up” (News) — Foals
- Check Out Photos of Outside Lands 2021 – Caroline Polachek, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, and More (News) — Outside Lands, Caroline Polachek, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Yves Tumor
- Premiere: Julia Daigle of Paupière Shares New Solo Album ‘Un singe sur l’épaule’ (News) — Julia Daigle
- Check Out Photos of Outside Lands 2021 – Caroline Polachek, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, and More (Review) — Outside Lands
- Check Out Photos of Glass Animals at the Santa Barbara Bowl (Review) — Glass Animals
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.