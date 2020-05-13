Watch James Blake Cover Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You” on Piano for “James Corden”

News

Last night James Blake was the musical guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Instead of performing an original, he did a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You” from home, on piano. The original was found on 1971’s Blue. Watch the performance below and also watch Corden interview him about cover songs and what he’s been up to while under quarantine.

Blake released a new album, Assume Form, back in January 2019 via Republic. In April he shared his first new single of 2020, “You’re Too Precious.” There’s no word if it will be featured on an upcoming album or EP, right now it’s just a standalone single.

Read our review of Assume Form.

Assume Form was only announced a week before it’s release date and when it was announced no new music from it was shared (although the album does include the previously shared single “Don’t Miss It”). But then Blake did share two pre-release songs from the album: “Mile High” (which features Travis Scott and Metro Boomin) and the album’s haunting closing track, “Lullaby For My Insomniac.” Then he shared a video for “Mile High.” Then Blake shared the vinyl bonus track “Mulholland.” Then he shared a video for the album’s “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow.”

Assume Form also featured André 3000, Moses Sumney, and ROSALÍA. Blake’s previous album was 2016’s The Colour In Anything. Back in May 2017 he shared a lyric video for “Don’t Miss It” (which was one of our Songs of the Week). It followed “If the Car Beside You Moves Ahead,” another new song Blake shared back in January 2017 (via a video for the song), which was not featured on Assume Form.

