News

All





Watch Jeff Tweedy of Wilco Chat and Perform “Gwendolyn” on “Late Night with Seth Myers” Tweedy’s New Album and Book Available Now





Last night, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Myers, where he discussed his new album Love Is The King, along with his new book How To Write One Song. Tweedy also performed a track from his new album, “Gwendolyn,” where he was accompanied by his son Spencer Tweedy (drums), James Elkington (guitar), and Liam Kazar (bass). Watch the chat and performance below.

Love Is The King was released last month on Tweedy’s dBpm label, and it is set for physical release on January 15. How To Write One Song was released 10 days before the album’s release via Dutton.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.