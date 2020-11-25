 Watch Jeff Tweedy of Wilco Chat and Perform “Gwendolyn” on “Late Night with Seth Myers” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 25th, 2020  
Subscribe

Watch Jeff Tweedy of Wilco Chat and Perform “Gwendolyn” on “Late Night with Seth Myers”

Tweedy’s New Album and Book Available Now

Nov 24, 2020 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Last night, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Myers, where he discussed his new album Love Is The King, along with his new book How To Write One Song. Tweedy also performed a track from his new album, “Gwendolyn,” where he was accompanied by his son Spencer Tweedy (drums), James Elkington (guitar), and Liam Kazar (bass). Watch the chat and performance below.

Love Is The King was released last month on Tweedy’s dBpm label, and it is set for physical release on January 15. How To Write One Song was released 10 days before the album’s release via Dutton. 

 

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent