Watch Jenny Lewis Perform Three Songs in a Tiny Desk Concert

Jenny Lewis released a new album, On the Line, back in March 2019 via Warner Records (stream it here). Now she has stopped by NPR Music to perform three songs as part of their Tiny Desk Concert series, including On the Line tracks "Rabbit Hole" and "Do Si Do," as well as "Just One of the Guys" (from 2014's The Voyager). "Just One of the Guys" had a false start, which Lewis blamed on Hot Pockets. For the uninitiated, Tiny Desk Concerts are stripped down sets recorded at the desk of Bob Boilen, the host of NPR's All Songs Considered. Watch the performance below.

In January Lewis shared a new song, "Under the Supermoon," via a video for the track. The song featured Malian musician Habib Koité and was taken from the charity album Let The Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1. "Under the Supermoon" was one of our Songs of the Week.

Previously Lewis shared On the Line's first single, "Red Bull & Hennessy," which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, "Heads Gonna Roll," which was posted to YouTube via a largely static image of her on a horse in a sparkly Elvis-in-Vegas type outfit. The song featured Ringo Starr on drums and Don Was on bass and was also one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by "Wasted Youth," which also made our Songs of the Week list.

Then there was On the Line Online, a live-streamed telethon/variety show to promote the album and to raise money for Los Angeles' The Downtown Women's Center. The three-and-a-half-hour thing was co-hosted by comedians Tim Heidecker and Vanessa Bayer (of Saturday Night Live) and featured a slew of special guests, including Jeff Goldblum, St. Vincent, Beck, Danielle Haim, Mac DeMarco, Jim James, Jason Schwartzman, Nikki Lane, David Arquette, King Tuff, Natasha Leggero, and more (watch it here). Following that she released a video for "Red Bull & Hennessy" made up of behind-the-scenes footage of the telethon. Then she shared a video for the album's "Rabbit Hole," based on footage from the telethon.

