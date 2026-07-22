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Watch Jerkcurb Perform “Help You” in a New Under the Radar Art Studio Video Session Night Fishing on a Calm Lake Out Now via Handsome Dad Records

Jerkcurb is the London-based project of artist, animator, and musician Jacob Read. Last year he released his sophomore album, Night Fishing on a Calm Lake, on Handsome Dad Records and now he is helping us launch our new series of video sessions filmed in the UK by Grace O’Connor and her excellent team. In their inaugural session for us, Jerkcurb performs “Help You,” from the aforementioned Night Fishing on a Calm Lake, in a small art studio in Brighton, on the southeast coast of England. Joining him in the performance was Lara Laeverenz, a member of Jerkcurb’s live band. Watch it below.

O’Connor directed the session, which was shot by Louis Hudd, produced by Francesca Brierley, and sound engineered by Jamie Broughton. The art in the background was made by Hugo Winderlind.

Night Fishing on a Calm Lake follows 2019’s Air Con Eden. Read began initial work on the album as early as 2020. In 2022 his father (a fellow painter/musician) passed away, which motivated Read to return to his family home and channel his grief into the album. Influences on the album included Prefab Sprout, Talk Talk, The Blue Nile, Kate Bush, Philip Glass, and 1980s Japanese ambient music. On a 2023 tour opening for King Krule, Read began testing out the new songs live. Night Fishing on a Calm Lake was recorded mainly at Read’s home, but also at East London’s Arcus Studios. Read self-produced and engineered the album, which features Elliott Batten (drum engineering), Emma Barnaby (cello), Lara Laeverenz and Gray Rimmer (vocals, Woom), Henry Nicholson, George Bass, Tom Armstrong, and Alex Robinson Hewett. Read painted the album cover in oil in his father’s artist studio, with the assistance of Jack Marshall.

Below are the full credits for the session and stay tuned for more sessions to be shot in London.

Performance by: Jerkcurb @jerkcurb and Lara Laeverenz @laralaeverenz

Director: Grace O’Connor @gracekttyo

Producer: Francesca Brierley @iamheka

DOP: Louis Hudd @louis.hudd

Sound Engineer: Jamie Broughton @jamie_or_broughton

Executive Producer: Mark Redfern @undertheradarmag

Art by Hugo Winderlind @hugowinderlind

https://jerkcurb.ochre.store/

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