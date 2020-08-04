News

Watch Jim James, Julien Baker, and The Decemberists Cover “What the World Needs Now Is Love” Burt Bacharach Cover For Newport Folk Festival Also Features Andrew Bird, Hiss Golden Messenger, Glen Hansard, and More





This weekend was the finale of the entirely virtual Newport Folk Festival, aptly dubbed “Our Voices Together,” as it features upward of 20 artists covering Burt Bacharach’s classic “What the World Needs Now Is Love.” The cover was led by Jim James of My Morning Jacket and music directed by Chris Funk of The Decemberists, wrapping up the week-long virtual fest. The cover also featured Andrew Bird, Julien Baker, Colin Meloy and other members of The Decemberists, Hiss Golden Messenger, Glen Hansard, Lucius, Grace Potter, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and others. Although no festival can feel the same virtually as in real life, “What the World Needs Now Is Love” was the perfect tribute to wrap up a different iteration of a time honored festival. Watch it below.

Early this week, Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Barnett released a joint cover of Gillian Welch’s “Everything is Free” for the virtual fest. Both the artists had released their own covers of the song in the past, but the two together made it all the more special.

Many of the artists involved in the Burt Bacharach cover have been busy releasing music, some even writing and releasing while in quarantine. My Morning Jacket released a new album, The Waterfall II, in July via ATO after announcing it only a few days earlier. Andrew Bird shared a new song, “Capital Crimes,” in April via a video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week).

What the World Needs Now is Love from Newport Folk Festival on Vimeo.

