 Watch Jimmy Eat World Perform Three Songs in a Tiny Desk Concert, Including “The Middle” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, January 29th, 2020  
Subscribe

Watch Jimmy Eat World Perform Three Songs in a Tiny Desk Concert, Including “The Middle”

Surviving Out Now via Exotic Location Recordings/RCA

Jan 29, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


Jimmy Eat World released a new album, Surviving, last October via Exotic Location Recordings and RCA. Now they have stopped by NPR Music to perform three songs as part of their Tiny Desk Concert series, including their classic "The Middle" and two Surviving tracks, "Love Never" and "All the Way (Stay)." For the uninitiated, Tiny Desk Concerts are stripped down sets recorded at the desk of Bob Boilen, the host of NPR's All Songs Considered. The Jimmy Eat World session is acoustic, but does feature a well-timed gong and an awesome Huey Lewis and the News T-shirt. Watch the session below.

Read our 2019 interview with Jimmy Eat World on Surviving.

Also read our 2019 retrospective article on the 20th anniversary of Jimmy Eat World's 1999-released album Clarity.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent