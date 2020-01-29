News

Watch Jimmy Eat World Perform Three Songs in a Tiny Desk Concert, Including “The Middle” Surviving Out Now via Exotic Location Recordings/RCA





Jimmy Eat World released a new album, Surviving, last October via Exotic Location Recordings and RCA. Now they have stopped by NPR Music to perform three songs as part of their Tiny Desk Concert series, including their classic "The Middle" and two Surviving tracks, "Love Never" and "All the Way (Stay)." For the uninitiated, Tiny Desk Concerts are stripped down sets recorded at the desk of Bob Boilen, the host of NPR's All Songs Considered. The Jimmy Eat World session is acoustic, but does feature a well-timed gong and an awesome Huey Lewis and the News T-shirt. Watch the session below.

Read our 2019 interview with Jimmy Eat World on Surviving.

Also read our 2019 retrospective article on the 20th anniversary of Jimmy Eat World's 1999-released album Clarity.

