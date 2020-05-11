News

Watch John Krasinski Reunite "The Office" Cast for a Virtual Wedding





From a virtual prom for the class of 2020, to a guest appearance of Emma Stone’s weather report (“it looks good”), John Krasinski’s Some Good News quarantine-themed web series has been a source of light in a rather dark time. This week, Krasinski hosted a virtual wedding for John Lush and Susan Hedrick, one that reunited the entire main cast of the American version of The Office.

The couple gained Krasinski’s attention because of their eerily familiar proposal. Much like Krasinksi’s character in The Office, Jim, and his proposal to Pam (played by Jenna Fisher), Lush got down on one knee in front of a convenience store and told Hedrick: “I just can’t wait any longer.”

“I knew the proposal needed to be something really special but also really something unique,” Lush said to Krasinski. “The Office has been something that has connected the two of us for a very, very long time. So, it just felt right.”

After the video surfaced on Twitter, Lush tagged Krasinksi to ask him to attend the wedding. Krasinski happily agreed, but there was a catch. It was going to happen right now. As a newly ordained minister, Krasinski gathered the couples’ friends and family for the ceremony. He even arranged for Jenna Fisher to be the maid of honor and got Zac Brown to perform their wedding song (he debutted a brand new song). But that wasn’t all.

After the “I do’s” Krasinski invited a few friends of his own: the cast of The Office. With some help from Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, B.J. Novak, Brian Baumgartner, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Phyllis Smith, and Oscar Nuñez the actors recreated the iconic scene from Jim and Pam’s own wedding by dancing along to Chris Brown’s “Forever.”

Mazel tov to the real life Pam and Jim!

