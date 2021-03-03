Watch Julien Baker Perform “Hardline” on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”
Little Oblivions Out Now on Matador
Last night, Julien Baker was on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she performed “Hardline,” a song from her newly-released album Little Oblivions. She performed with a full band. Watch it below.
It was previously announced that Baker will be launching a new livestream concert to be held at Nashville’s Analog on March 25. The performance will take place via STAGED, a virtual concert series created by Audiotree. It will be aired three separate times, at 8 p.m. AEDT, 7 p.m. GMT, and 9 p.m. EDT. Tickets start at $15 and are available here.
Little Oblivions came out last Friday on Matador. Read our review of it here.
Read our 2017 cover story interview with Baker, along with a bonus Q&A.
Also read our 2016 interview with Baker and our 2015 Artist Survey interview with her.
