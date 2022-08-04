Watch Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon Sing Tears For Fears’ “Head Over Heels”
Performed During “First Drafts of Rock” Sketch
Last night, Kevin Bacon made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During the latest sketch of “First Drafts of Rock,” in which Bacon and Fallon sing parody versions of classic songs, they sang a parody version of “Head Over Heels” by Tears For Fears. Watch below.
