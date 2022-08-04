 Watch Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon Sing Tears For Fears’ “Head Over Heels” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, August 4th, 2022  
Watch Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon Sing Tears For Fears’ “Head Over Heels”

Performed During “First Drafts of Rock” Sketch

Aug 04, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, Kevin Bacon made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During the latest sketch of “First Drafts of Rock,” in which Bacon and Fallon sing parody versions of classic songs, they sang a parody version of “Head Over Heels” by Tears For Fears. Watch below.

