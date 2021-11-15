Watch Kylie Minogue and Jessie Ware Perform “Kiss of Life” on “Jonathan Ross”
DISCO: Guest List Edition Out Now via BMG
Over the weekend, Kylie Minogue was on The Jonathan Ross Show, where she performed “Kiss of Life” alongside Jessie Ware. The duet is featured on Minogue’s newly released DISCO: Guest List Edition, a reissue of her previous studio album, Disco. Watch below.
Upon announcing the album reissue last month, Minogue shared a video for the song “A Second to Midnight,” which features Years & Years.
