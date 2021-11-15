 Watch Kylie Minogue and Jessie Ware Perform “Kiss of Life” on “Jonathan Ross” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, November 15th, 2021  
Watch Kylie Minogue and Jessie Ware Perform “Kiss of Life” on “Jonathan Ross”

DISCO: Guest List Edition Out Now via BMG

Nov 15, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Over the weekend, Kylie Minogue was on The Jonathan Ross Show, where she performed “Kiss of Life” alongside Jessie Ware. The duet is featured on Minogue’s newly released DISCO: Guest List Edition, a reissue of her previous studio album, Disco. Watch below.

Upon announcing the album reissue last month, Minogue shared a video for the song “A Second to Midnight,” which features Years & Years.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

