News

All





Watch Lady Gaga Speak and Perform “Shallow” at Joe Biden Rally in Pittsburgh She Delivered a Powerful Speech at the Event Yesterday





At Joe Biden’s Election Eve drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Lady Gaga made an appearance, performing piano renditions of her hit songs “Shallow” and “Yoü and I,” as well as delivering a powerful speech, urging those who haven’t yet voted to vote for Biden. Pennsylvania is one of the critical states for this current election season, and Gaga made sure this was known to attendees at the rally: “I want to remind you. Listen to me, I want to remind you and all the people who are listening. We all know that this thing may come down to Pennsylvania. We need you. We need your family, we need your friends. We need your heart. Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depend on it. Because they do.” Watch both Gaga’s speech and performance of “Shallow” below.

Gaga has recently uploaded a video to Instagram where she encouraged people to vote, appearing in several well-known outfits from across the span of her career. She was also recently put on blast by Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s director of communications, when he put out a statement: “Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga,” to which Gaga replied on Twitter, “HEY TIM…SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD.”

Gaga’s most recent album, Chromatica, was released back in May on Streamline and Interscope.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.