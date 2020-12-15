 Watch Lana Del Rey Perform “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” on “Jimmy Fallon” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 15th, 2020  
Subscribe

Watch Lana Del Rey Perform “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” on “Jimmy Fallon”

The Song Will Be Featured on Her Upcoming Album Chemtrails over the Country Club

Dec 15, 2020 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Last night, Lana Del Rey gave her first on-air TV performance in years on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she sang her latest single “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” in a dimly-lit bar backed by a band. You can watch the performance below.

“Let Me Love You Like a Woman” is the lead single from Del Rey’s upcoming album Chemtrails over the Country Club and was first released in October. The exact release date for the album is TBA, but it’s expected in 2021. Back in July, she released her first spoken-word album Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass on Interscope/Polydor.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent