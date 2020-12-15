Watch Lana Del Rey Perform “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” on “Jimmy Fallon”
The Song Will Be Featured on Her Upcoming Album Chemtrails over the Country Club
Last night, Lana Del Rey gave her first on-air TV performance in years on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she sang her latest single “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” in a dimly-lit bar backed by a band. You can watch the performance below.
“Let Me Love You Like a Woman” is the lead single from Del Rey’s upcoming album Chemtrails over the Country Club and was first released in October. The exact release date for the album is TBA, but it’s expected in 2021. Back in July, she released her first spoken-word album Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass on Interscope/Polydor.
