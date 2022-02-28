Watch LCD Soundsystem Perform “Thrills” and “Yr City’s a Sucker” on SNL
The Band Was Also Featured in a Sketch; Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York Opened the Show
LCD Soundsystem were the musical guests last weekend on Saturday Night Live, where they performed “Thrills” and “Yr City’s a Sucker” from their 2005 self-titled album. They were also featured in a sketch where they played the NYC Guardian Angels, with frontman James Murphy playing Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York opened the show with a performance of “Prayer for Ukraine.” View the performances along with the sketch below.
Last December, LCD Soundsystem released a holiday special via Amazon. It featured a sitcom segment directed by Eric Wareheim and starring Wareheim alongside Christine Ko, Macaulay Culkin, Tony Cavalero, and Aparna Nancherla. The band then performed a career-spanning live set.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Listen to New Tracks by Cults and Nation of Language From Our “Covers of Covers” Album (News) — Cults, Nation of Language, Phoenix, Broken Social Scene
- Wet Leg Share Video for New Song “Angelica” (News) — Wet Leg
- Gooseberry Shares New Single “Sleep” (News) — Gooseberry
- Green Day Cancel Moscow Show Due to Ukraine Invasion (News) — Green Day
- CHAI Launch GoFundMe in Light of Stolen Tour Trailer (News) — CHAI, Mitski
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.