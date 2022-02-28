News

Watch LCD Soundsystem Perform “Thrills” and “Yr City’s a Sucker” on SNL The Band Was Also Featured in a Sketch; Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York Opened the Show





LCD Soundsystem were the musical guests last weekend on Saturday Night Live, where they performed “Thrills” and “Yr City’s a Sucker” from their 2005 self-titled album. They were also featured in a sketch where they played the NYC Guardian Angels, with frontman James Murphy playing Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York opened the show with a performance of “Prayer for Ukraine.” View the performances along with the sketch below.

Last December, LCD Soundsystem released a holiday special via Amazon. It featured a sitcom segment directed by Eric Wareheim and starring Wareheim alongside Christine Ko, Macaulay Culkin, Tony Cavalero, and Aparna Nancherla. The band then performed a career-spanning live set.

