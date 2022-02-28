 Watch LCD Soundsystem Perform “Thrills” and “Yr City’s a Sucker” on SNL | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, February 28th, 2022  
Watch LCD Soundsystem Perform “Thrills” and “Yr City’s a Sucker” on SNL

The Band Was Also Featured in a Sketch; Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York Opened the Show

Feb 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone
LCD Soundsystem were the musical guests last weekend on Saturday Night Live, where they performed “Thrills” and “Yr City’s a Sucker” from their 2005 self-titled album. They were also featured in a sketch where they played the NYC Guardian Angels, with frontman James Murphy playing Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York opened the show with a performance of “Prayer for Ukraine.” View the performances along with the sketch below.

Last December, LCD Soundsystem released a holiday special via Amazon. It featured a sitcom segment directed by Eric Wareheim and starring Wareheim alongside Christine Ko, Macaulay Culkin, Tony Cavalero, and Aparna Nancherla. The band then performed a career-spanning live set.

