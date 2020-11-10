News

Watch Leon Bridges and Lucky Daye Perform “All About You” on “Stephen Colbert” This is Their First-Ever Live Performance of the Song





Leon Bridges and Lucky Daye performed their new R&B song “All About You” last night on The Late Show With Steven Colbert. Bridges and Daye were backed by a band as they performed a soulful rendition of the song against an atmospherically neon-lit stage. Watch the performance below.

Bridges was also featured in a new song by Australian electronic duo The Avalanches titled “Interstellar Love.” Back in June, Bridges shared the protest song “Sweeter,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He also performed the song on The Late Late Show with James Corden, as well as performing it at the Democratic National Convention in August.

Bridges’ last album, Good Thing, came out in 2018 via Columbia.

