Watch Leon Bridges and Maggie Rogers Perform at the Democratic National Convention





This year’s Democratic National Convention may have been virtual, but that didn’t stop Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges from performing like it was IRL. Rogers sang an acoustic version of her track “Back In My Body” on the Maine coast and Bridges performed his new single “Sweeter” with Terrace Martin. The weeklong virtual DNC will continue with future performances from Billie Eilish, The Chicks, John Legend, and a few others. Check out their performances below.

“Sweeter” was one of our Songs of the Week and Bridges also performed the song on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Bridges’ last album, Good Thing, came out in 2018 via Columbia. Terrace Martin also recently released the new protest song “PIG FEET,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Rogers’ last album was 2019’s Heard It in a Past Life, which was her debut.

Thanks to my brothers @terracemartin, @joshua_crumbly, Paul Cornish and Trevor Lawrence for working with me on this performance. Make sure you register to vote: https://t.co/dpF5I7beXg pic.twitter.com/8XqdF8lQeS — Leon Bridges (@leonbridges) August 18, 2020

