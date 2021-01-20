News

Watch Local Natives and Sharon Van Etten Perform “Lemon” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Sour Lemon EP Out Now





Local Natives and Sharon Van Etten were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, where they performed their collaborative song “Lemon,” taken from Local Natives’ Sour Lemon EP, released back in October. They performed remotely in what seems to be the hills overlooking Los Angeles. Watch the performance below.

Last fall Local Natives teamed up with LA electronic duo Classixx for two new songs: “Weekends” (which made our Songs of the Week list) and “Francesca.”

Local Natives’ most recent album was Violet Street, which was released in 2019 on Loma Vista.

In April 2020 Local Natives traded remixes with Foals. In November 2020 Local Natives’ vocalist/instrumentalist Kelcey Ayer shared a new song under his Jaws of Love. moniker titled “m&m.”

Van Etten released a new album, Remind Me Tomorrow, in 2019 via Jagjaguwar. Read our in-depth interview with Sharon Van Etten on Remind Me Tomorrow and check out our exclusive photo shoot with her.

