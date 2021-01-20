 Watch Local Natives and Sharon Van Etten Perform “Lemon” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, January 20th, 2021  
Subscribe

Watch Local Natives and Sharon Van Etten Perform “Lemon” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Sour Lemon EP Out Now

Jan 19, 2021 By Mark Redfern
Bookmark and Share


Local Natives and Sharon Van Etten were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, where they performed their collaborative song “Lemon,” taken from Local Natives’ Sour Lemon EP, released back in October. They performed remotely in what seems to be the hills overlooking Los Angeles. Watch the performance below.

Last fall Local Natives teamed up with LA electronic duo Classixx for two new songs: “Weekends” (which made our Songs of the Week list) and “Francesca.” 

Local Natives’ most recent album was Violet Street, which was released in 2019 on Loma Vista

In April 2020 Local Natives traded remixes with Foals. In November 2020 Local Natives’ vocalist/instrumentalist Kelcey Ayer shared a new song under his Jaws of Love. moniker titled “m&m.” 

Van Etten released a new album, Remind Me Tomorrow, in 2019 via Jagjaguwar. Read our in-depth interview with Sharon Van Etten on Remind Me Tomorrow and check out our exclusive photo shoot with her.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent