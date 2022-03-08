News

Watch Lucy Dacus Perform "Kissing Lessons" on "Seth Meyers" Home Video Out Now via Matador

Photography by Lloyd Bishop/NBC



Last night, Lucy Dacus took to the stage on Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform “Kissing Lessons,” a song recorded during the sessions for her newest album, Home Video. View the performance below.

“Kissing Lessons” was shared by Dacus last month, and it was one of our Songs of the Week. It will be released as a 7-inch single on June 3, with the B-side being “Thumbs Again,” a track she shared last November.

Home Video came out last June via Matador (stream it here). It was high up on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. In July, we posted our in-depth Under the Radar Podcast interview with Dacus on the album. Listen to it here.

Read our 2021 Protest Issue interview with Dacus.

