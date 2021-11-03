News

Watch Lucy Dacus Perform “VBS” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Home Video Out Now via Matador

Photography by Sean Gallagher/NBC



Last night, Lucy Dacus was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed “VBS,” a song from her latest album, Home Video. Dacus performed in a church-like setting with her band, who are making their first in-studio late night TV appearance. Watch below.

In addition to “VBS” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), Home Video featured the songs “Thumbs” (#1 on our Songs of the Week), “Hot & Heavy” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Brando” (another Song of the Week).

In July we posted our in-depth Under the Radar Podcast interview with Dacus on Home Video. Listen to it here, and pick up our current print issue to read our Protest Issue interview with Dacus.

