Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021  
Watch Lucy Dacus Perform “VBS” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Home Video Out Now via Matador

Nov 03, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Sean Gallagher/NBC
Last night, Lucy Dacus was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed “VBS,” a song from her latest album, Home Video. Dacus performed in a church-like setting with her band, who are making their first in-studio late night TV appearance. Watch below.

In addition to “VBS” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), Home Video featured the songs “Thumbs” (#1 on our Songs of the Week), “Hot & Heavy” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Brando” (another Song of the Week).

In July we posted our in-depth Under the Radar Podcast interview with Dacus on Home Video. Listen to it here, and pick up our current print issue to read our Protest Issue interview with Dacus.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

