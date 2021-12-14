 Watch Mads Mikkelsen and Jude Law in the New Trailer for “Fantastic Beasts 3” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 14th, 2021  
Watch Mads Mikkelsen and Jude Law in the New Trailer for “Fantastic Beasts 3”

Due Out April 15, 2022 via Warner Bros.

Dec 13, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Warner Bros. has shared the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third installment in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter spinoff series. The new film sees Mads Mikkelson taking over the role of Grindelwald, previously played by Johnny Depp in the series’ first two films. Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne will reprise their roles as Albus Dumbledore and Newt Scamander, respectively. The film will be out on April 15, 2022 via Warner Bros. Watch the new trailer below.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was written by Rowling and Steve Cloves. It also stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Poppy Corby-Tuech and Jessica Williams.

