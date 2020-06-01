News

Watch Margaret Glaspy Cover Sade’s “By Your Side” Devotion Out Now via ATO





Margaret Glaspy has shared a video of her performing an acoustic cover of Sade’s “By Your Side.”

In late March, Glaspy released her sophomore album, Devotion. Since then, she’s covered tracks from Big Thief, Ray Lamontagne, and Bill Withers on her YouTube channel. Check out the Sade cover below.

Devotion is the follow-up to Glaspy’s 2016-released debut album, Emotions and Math. Glaspy co-produced the album with Tyler Chester and recorded it at Atomic Sound in Red Hook, Brooklyn. “Tyler and I proved to be a very good match in the studio,” said Glaspy in a previous press release. “I love being very hands-on with my records and he was a force of nature without restricting my sense of what the record should be. His instincts and ability are truly inspiring.”

Previously Glaspy shared Devotion’s first single, “Killing What Keeps Us Alive” via a video for the track. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, “Stay With Me.” It was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, title track “Devotion,” as well as a live performance video for the song. “Devotion” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our review of Devotion.

