Watch Margo Price Perform “Letting Me Down” By a Pool for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Country-rocker Margo Price released a new album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, last week via Loma Vista. Last night she was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, in which she and her band performed remotely beside a swimming pool, doing “Letting Me Down” from the album. Spoiler alert: the big disappoint is that Price doesn’t jump in the pool at the end. Still, it’s an engaging performance. Iliza Shlesinger was the guest host on the show last night, as Kimmel is taking some time off (read our recent interview with Shlesinger). Watch the performance below.

Previously Price shared the album’s singles “Letting Me Down” and “Twinkle Twinkle.” That’s How Rumors Get Started was produced by fellow musician Sturgill Simpson (and co-produced by Price and David Ferguson).

That’s How Rumors Get Started is the follow-up to 2017’s sophomore release, All American Made, released via Third Man. The album includes “Stone Me,” a new song Price shared in January and also performed on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Then she did a three-song set from her attic for NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts series, including debuting the new song “Someone Else’s Problems.” She also performed on CBS This Morning, including doing a cover of cover of Bob Dylan’s “Things Have Changed,” and her own songs “Drifter” and “Letting Me Down.”

The album was recorded at Los Angeles’ EastWest Studios, with tracking happening while she was pregnant with daughter Ramona.

“They're both a creation process,” Price said in a previous press release of recording the album and being pregnant. “And I was being really good to my body and my mind during that time. I had a lot of clarity from sobriety.”

As in the past, Price collaborated on most of the songwriting with her husband Jeremy Ivey. The band for the sessions was put together by Sturgill Simpson and included guitarist Matt Sweeney (Adele, Iggy Pop), bassist Pino Palladino (D'Angelo, John Mayer), drummer James Gadson (Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye), and keyboardist Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers).

Price’s touring band features Kevin Black (bass), Jamie Davis (guitar), Micah Hulsher (keys), and Dillon Napier (drums).

