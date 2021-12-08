News

Watch Mdou Moctar’s Boiler Room Session Afrique Victime Out Now via Matador





Mdou Moctar performed a Boiler Room Session back in November, and the full performance video has just been put out. Filmed in Niger, the 30-minute clip features a solo guitar performance from Moctar as he performs several songs from his previous two studio albums, this year’s Afrique Victime and 2019’s Ilana: The Creator, along with an improvised guitar solo. Watch the full performance video below.

Earlier this week, The New York Times published an essay written by Moctar entitled “Can Colonialism Be Overcome?” You can read it here.

In September, Moctar shared a documentary depicting the days leading up to the release of Afrique Victime, which came out earlier this year via Matador. Last month, he shared the live performance video, “Live at the Niger River.”

Read our interview with Moctar on Afrique Victime.

