Watch Michael Stipe Perform New Demo Song “No Time for Love Like Now” A Collaboration with The National’s Aaron Dessner





Over the weekend former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe shared a video of him performing a new song “No Time for Love Like Now.” Stipe says it’s the first take of a new demo and that it’s a collaboration with The National’s Aaron Dessner. Watch it below.

On Instagram Dessner had this to say about the song and working with Stipe: “Michael Stipe has been a great hero and friend to me (and The National) and I never in my wildest dreams imagined writing songs together... but here is the demo of one in progress... coming to you from Michael in isolation at home—hope it raises some spirits. The lyrics and sentiment in the music feel tied to this time.”

You can watch the full four-and-a-half-minute video on his website or check out a shorter version below.

In October 2019 Stipe shared his first ever solo song, “Your Capricious Soul,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Proceeds from that song were donated to the climate change organization Extinction Rebellion. Then in January he shared another new solo song, “Drive to the Ocean,” via a self-directed video for the track. Proceeds from the song benefitted Pathway to Paris, which is asking for cities to sign onto the Paris climate change agreement. Earlier this month Stipe shared a PSA video with tips for dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

