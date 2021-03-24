Watch Middle Kids Perform “Today We’re The Greatest” and Be Interviewed on “James Corden”

News

Australian trio Middle Kids released their sophomore album, Today We’re The Greatest, last Friday via Domino. Last night the band were the musical guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where they performed title track “Today We’re the Greatest” with a string section in an empty theater, with the string players in the audience. Before the performance, Corden also interviewed the band. Watch it all below.

“Today We’re The Greatest” was shared last week via a video and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Frontwoman Hannah Joy had this to say about the song in a previous press release: “This is a simple song about people being tiny and our lives being fleeting but also that we are epic and great. It’s finding the beauty and majesty of the everyday. LIFE IS GORY AND BORING SOMETIMES: it’s both hectic and mundane and we have to accept both.”

The band also features Tim Fitz and Harry Day.

Read our review of Today We’re The Greatest.

Previously released songs from Today We’re The Greatest are “R U 4 Me?,” “Questions” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Cellophane (Brain),” and “Stacking Chairs.”

Today We’re The Greatest was produced by Lars Stalfors (St Vincent, Cold War Kids, Soccer Mommy). Speaking about the new as a whole album, Joy says: “I want to make music that loves its listener. Music that makes people feel seen, seen in the tiny little places that hide away in their hearts. I want people to hear our music, and feel a sense of love. And when I say love, it can be challenging, intense and tough. But it’s in the guts.”

Middle Kids’ most recent release was the 2019 EP New Songs For Old Problems, and their debut album, Lost Friends, was released in 2018.

Read our 2017 Pleased to Meet You interview with Middle Kids.

