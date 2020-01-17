 Watch Mitski Perform “Happy” on PBS’ “Austin City Limits” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, January 17th, 2020  
Watch Mitski Perform “Happy” on PBS’ “Austin City Limits”

Full Concert Airs This Saturday

Jan 17, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Mitski (full name Mitski Miyawaki) released a new album, Be the Cowboy, back in August 2018 via Dead Oceans. It was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list. She will be the musical guest on the latest episode of Austin City Limits and prior to the full concert airing on PBS this Saturday at 9 p.m. Eastern, a clip of her performing "Happy" has been shared. Watch it below.

Read our 2019 cover story interview with Mitski on Be the Cowboy.

Read our review of Be the Cowboy.

Read our review of Puberty 2

(Via Pitchfork)

