Watch Mitski Perform “Happy” on PBS’ “Austin City Limits”
Full Concert Airs This Saturday
Mitski (full name Mitski Miyawaki) released a new album, Be the Cowboy, back in August 2018 via Dead Oceans. It was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list. She will be the musical guest on the latest episode of Austin City Limits and prior to the full concert airing on PBS this Saturday at 9 p.m. Eastern, a clip of her performing "Happy" has been shared. Watch it below.
Read our 2019 cover story interview with Mitski on Be the Cowboy.
Read our review of Be the Cowboy.
Read our review of Puberty 2.
(Via Pitchfork)
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Vundabar Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Burned Off” (News) — Vundabar
- Watch Mitski Perform “Happy” on PBS’ “Austin City Limits” (News) — Austin City Limits, Mitski
- The End: William Doyle (Interview) — William Doyle, East India Youth, The End
- Best Coast Confirm New Album Details, Share Video For New Song “Everything Has Changed” (News) — Best Coast
- Bad Gateway (Review) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.