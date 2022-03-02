News

Watch Mitski Perform “Stay Soft” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Laurel Hell Out Now via Dead Oceans

Photography by ABC/Randy Holmes



Mitski released a new album, Laurel Hell, last month via Dead Oceans. Last night she was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she performed the album’s “Stay Soft.” It was one of the better sounding late night TV performances of recent memory. Watch the dramatic performance below, followed by Mitski’s upcoming tour dates.

Mitski had this to say about the song in a previous press release: “‘Stay Soft’ was a more straightforward rock song when I wrote it on guitar, but the darkly sexual lyrics sung in that context felt too heavy and melodramatic. So we couched the depressing lyrics in an inviting dance beat, which is a trick people have used for hundreds of years. The remnants of the original grungy feeling can be heard starting at the instrumental interlude, when the distorted guitar comes in.

“This song, frankly, is about hurt people finding each other, and using sex to make sense of their pain. This is by no means the correct way to cope with trauma, but it’s a thing people do regardless, and I always want to write songs about what we actually do, so that we don’t feel alone in them.”

Read our review of Laurel Hell here.

Previously released singles from Laurel Hell are “Working For the Knife” (which topped our Songs of the Week list), “The Only Heartbreaker” (also featured on our Songs of the Week list), and “Heat Lightning” (which again was on our Songs of the Week list). That was followed by “Love Me More,” shared via a surreal video for it featuring a puppet version of Mitski and more. “Love Me More” was also one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was released Mitski shared a video for “Stay Soft.”

Many of the songs on Laurel Hell were written during or before 2018. The album was finally finished being mixed in May 2021. Mitski’s longtime producer Patrick Hyland worked with her on the album throughout the pandemic and it’s the longest she has ever worked on an album. Over the course of its creation, Mitski said in a previous press release that the album evolved “to be more uptempo and dance-y. I needed to create something that was also a pep talk.”

Of the lyrical themes on the album, Mitski said: “I needed love songs about real relationships that are not power struggles to be won or lost. I needed songs that could help me forgive both others and myself. I make mistakes all the time. I don’t want to put on a front where I’m a role model, but I’m also not a bad person. I needed to create this space mostly for myself where I sat in that gray area.”

Mitski’s last album, Be the Cowboy, was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list and landed her on the cover of our print magazine.

Read our 2019 cover story interview with Mitski on Be the Cowboy.

Mitski Tour Dates:

Wed. March 2, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall - SOLD OUT

Thu. March 3, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall - SOLD OUT

Fri. March 4, 2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater - SOLD OUT

Sat. March 5,2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater - SOLD OUT

Mon. March 7, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall - SOLD OUT

Wed. March 9, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre - SOLD OUT

Thu. March 10, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre - SOLD OUT

Sat. March 12, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Mon. March 14, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre - SOLD OUT

Tue. March 15, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre - SOLD OUT

Thu. March 17, 2022 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre - SOLD OUT

Fri. March 18, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall - SOLD OUT

Sat. March 19, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church - SOLD OUT

Mon. March 21, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - SOLD OUT

Tue. March 22, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - SOLD OUT

Thu. March 24, 2022 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall - SOLD OUT

Fri. March 25, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - SOLD OUT

Sat. March 26, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem - SOLD OUT

Sun. March 27, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem - SOLD OUT

Tue. March 29, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE - SOLD OUT

Wed. March 30, 2022 - Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall - SOLD OUT

Thu. March 31, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - SOLD OUT

Thu. April 21, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory - SOLD OUT

Fri. April 22, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory - SOLD OUT

Sat. April 23, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Mon. April 25, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street - SOLD OUT

Tue. April 26, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy - SOLD OUT

Thu. April 28, 2022 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse - SOLD OUT

Fri. April 29, 2022 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton - SOLD OUT

Sat. April 30, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival - SOLD OUT

Mon. May 2, 2022 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix - SOLD OUT

Tue. May 3, 2022 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia - SOLD OUT

Wed. May 4, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso - SOLD OUT

Fri. May 6, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

Sat. May 7, 2022 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks SOLD OUT

Mon. May 9, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol - SOLD OUT

Tue. May 10, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega - SOLD OUT

Wed. May 11, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Fållan SOLD OUT

Thu. May 12, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene SOLD OUT

Sat. May 14, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik - SOLD OUT

Sun. May 15, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria - SOLD OUT

Tue. May 17, 2022 - Vienna, AT @ WUK - SOLD OUT

Wed. May 18, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre - SOLD OUT

Thu. May 19, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Strom - SOLD OUT

Sat. Jun. 11 - Glasgow, SC @ Ibrox Stadium * - SOLD OUT

Wed. Jun. 15 - Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford * - SOLD OUT

Thu. Jun. 16 - Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford * - SOLD OUT

Sat. Jun. 18 - London, UK @ Wembley Stadium * - SOLD OUT

Sun. Jun. 19 - London, UK @ Wembley Stadium * - SOLD OUT

Sat. July 2, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

Fri. Sep. 16 - Sun. Sep. 18, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA



* supporting Harry Styles

