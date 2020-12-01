Watch Moses Sumney Give a Captivating Performance of “Bless Me” on the Soul Train Awards

News

Moses Sumney released a new double album, græ, back in May via Jagjaguwar, which earned him a spot on the cover of our current print issue. Last night he performed the album’s “Bless Me” on the Soul Train Awards, which aired on BET. It was a truly captivating performance that will hopefully widen Sumney’s audience. Watch it below.

Previously Sumney shared græ’s first single, “Virile,” via a self-directed video for the track. “Virile” was one of our Songs of the Week. Sumney then shared another song from the first part, “Polly,” which is the final track of part one. Then he shared a new song from the second part, “Me in 20 Years,” via a lyric video (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Then he shared a new song from the first part, “Cut Me” (which was again one of our Songs of the Week) and debuted another song from part one, “Conveyor,” via a live video session at the Moog Sound Lab in Asheville, North Carolina. Sumney then stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform “Cut Me.” Then Sumney shared a visually striking self-directed video for “Cut Me.” Finally, Sumney shared the album’s final two songs, “Bless Me” and “Before You Go,” in one lyric video. “Bless Me” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared a video for “Me in 20 Years.” Then he shared a live performance video for “Bless Me.”

In July Sumney shared a video for the new track “Monumental,” one recorded for a new ad campaign for the fashion designer Thom Browne’s spring 2021 collection. “Monumental” was one of our Songs of the Week. In August, Sumeny also did NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts series and covered Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” for Amazon Music.

Græ is Sumney’s sophomore album, the follow-up to 2017’s full-length debut, Aromanticism, and 2018’s Black in Deep Red, 2014 EP. Aromanticism was our #1 Debut Album of 2017 and one of our overall Top 100 Albums of 2017. The album is his first since relocating to Asheville, North Carolina.

Read our 2017 interview with Moses Sumney on Aromanticism.

