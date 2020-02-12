News

Watch Moses Sumney Make His Dynamic U.S. TV Debut Performing “Cut Me” on “Stephen Colbert” græ Due Out February 21 and May 15 via Jagjaguwar





Moses Sumney is releasing a new double album, græ, in two parts, with the first part coming digitally on February 21 and then the second part coming on May 15, which is also when the full album is released physically via Jagjaguwar. Last night Sumney stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform recent single "Cut Me." It was a dynamic performance that became more passionate as it progressed and included a moment where Sumney also played piano. It was also his U.S. television debut. Watch it below.

Previously Sumney shared græ's first single, "Virile," via a self-directed video for the track. "Virile" was one of our Songs of the Week. Sumney then shared another song from the first part, "Polly," which is the final track of part one. Then he shared a new song from the second part, "Me in 20 Years," via a lyric video (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Then he shared a new song from the first part, "Cut Me" (which was again one of our Songs of the Week). and debuted another song from part one, "Conveyor," via a live video session at the Moog Sound Lab in Asheville, North Carolina. He also announced a residency at Los Angeles' Bootleg Theater.

Græ is Sumney's sophomore album, the follow-up to 2017's full-length debut, Aromanticism, and 2018's Black in Deep Red, 2014 EP. Aromanticism was our #1 Debut Album of 2017 and one of our overall Top 100 Albums of 2017. The album is his first since relocating to Asheville, North Carolina.

Read our 2017 interview with Moses Sumney on Aromanticism.

