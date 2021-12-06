News

Watch My Morning Jacket Be Interviewed and Perform on "CBS Saturday Morning"





My Morning Jacket made an appearance on CBS Saturday Morning, where they spoke with Anthony Mason about their newest album and performed two songs from it: “Love Love Love” and “In Color.” Watch the interview and both performances in full below.

The band’s eponymous most recent album came out in October via ATO. It also featured the songs “Regularly Scheduled Programming” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Complex.”

