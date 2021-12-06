 Watch My Morning Jacket Be Interviewed and Perform on “CBS Saturday Morning” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, December 6th, 2021  
Watch My Morning Jacket Be Interviewed and Perform on “CBS Saturday Morning”

My Morning Jacket Out Now via ATO

Dec 06, 2021 By Joey Arnone
My Morning Jacket made an appearance on CBS Saturday Morning, where they spoke with Anthony Mason about their newest album and performed two songs from it: “Love Love Love” and “In Color.” Watch the interview and both performances in full below.

The band’s eponymous most recent album came out in October via ATO. It also featured the songs “Regularly Scheduled Programming” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Complex.”

