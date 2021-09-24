News

Watch My Morning Jacket Perform "Regularly Scheduled Programming" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" My Morning Jacket Due Out October 22 via ATO





My Morning Jacket are releasing a new self-titled album on October 22 via ATO. Last night they performed the album’s “Regularly Scheduled Programming” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, in which they really rock out at the end of the song. Watch it below.

Previously My Morning Jacket shared the album’s first single, “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” via a video for it. “Regularly Scheduled Programming” made our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its second single, “Love Love Love,” which also made our Songs of the Week list.

James produced and engineered My Morning Jacket over two multi-week sessions at Los Angeles, CA’s 64 Sound. A press release says that the band almost called it quits prior to recording the album, but were inspired by performing four shows in summer 2019, in particular two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, that encouraged them to make a new album and keep going as a band.

“I hope this album brings people a lot of joy and relief, especially since we’ve all been cooped up for so long,” said James in a previous press release. “I know that feeling you get from driving around blasting music you love, or even lying in bed and crying to the music you love. The fact that we’re able to be a part of people’s lives in that way is so magical to us, and it feels really good that we’re still around to keep doing that.”

My Morning Jacket released a new album, The Waterfall II, just last year via ATO after announcing it only a few days earlier. The album was the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s The Waterfall and was recorded at the same time as that album. When The Waterfall was released it was said to be part one of a two-part album and five years later they delivered on that promise. While no pre-release singles from the album were shared, when the album was released “Feel You” and “Wasted” both made our Songs of the Week list.

My Morning Jacket are currently on their first full on headline tour in five years. The band are partnering with PLUS1 so that $1.00 from every ticket “will go to support non-profits working for environmental justice, racial equity, and securing access to mental health care for all.”

In 2019, James released The Order of Nature, a new live album recorded with The Louisville Orchestra in collaboration with conductor/arranger/composer Teddy Abrams, via Decca Gold.

Read our interview with Jim James on the 2018 midterm elections.

My Morning Jacket Tour Dates:

SEPTEMBER

23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

25 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *

29 – Spokane, WA – Riverfront Park Pavilion *

OCTOBER

1 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

2– Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

3 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *

29 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre # SOLD OUT

30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween SOLD OUT

31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theatre # SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER

2 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater #

4 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

5 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre # SOLD OUT

6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre # SOLD OUT

DECEMBER

29 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

30 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT

31 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT

MARCH 2022

2-5 – Riviera Cancún, Mexico – One Big Holiday

* Special Guests Durand Jones & The Indications

# Special Guest Bedouine

