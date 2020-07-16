Watch My Morning Jacket Perform “Spinning My Wheels” on “Jimmy Fallon”

News

My Morning Jacket released a new album, The Waterfall II, last Friday via ATO after announcing it only a few days earlier. Last night the band was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing album opener “Spinning My Wheels.” Fallon has recently returned to his NYC studio, after doing his show from home for many months, although his guests are still being interviewed remotely and so My Morning Jacket did not perform in the studio. Watch the performance below.

The album is the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s The Waterfall. When that album was released it was said to be part one of a two-part album and five years later they have delivered on that promise. The album will be released on CD and vinyl on August 28. While no pre-release singles from the album were shared, when the album was released “Feel You” and “Wasted” both made our Songs of the Week list.

The two albums were recorded at the same time, at a mountaintop studio known as Panoramic House in Stinson Beach, CA. The band considered releasing The Waterfall all at once, in what would be considered a triple album, but decided to split it up. Frontman Jim James came upon one of the album’s songs, opening track “Spinning My Wheels,” at the start of the COVID-19 quarantine and decided to revisit the remaining songs from the Panoramic House sessions.

A previous press release said that the band “hopes that the album might lead others to look beyond what’s human-made in the search for solace and renewal.”

James elaborated: “As so many of us feel out of tune and long for the world to be a better place, we have to look to nature and the animals and learn from them: learn to love, accept, move on, and respect each other. We gotta work for it and change our ways before it’s too late, and get in harmony with love and equality for all of humanity and for nature too.”

Last year James released The Order of Nature, a new live album recorded with The Louisville Orchestra in collaboration with conductor/arranger/composer Teddy Abrams, via Decca Gold.

