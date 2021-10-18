News

All





Watch New Icky Blossoms-Created Sci-Fi/Horror Short Scored by Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox Available to Stream on Hulu





Nik Fackler and Derek Pressnall of electropop trio Icky Blossoms have made a new sci-fi/horror short, titled Fountain, which is out now via Hulu as part of 20th Digital Studio’s Bite Size Halloween. The score was composed by Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox. The short, directed/edited by Fackler and produced by Pressnall, can be viewed in full below.

Fountain follows two teenagers who take a mysterious pill and drive through Omaha together. Fackler states in a press release: “Growing up in Nebraska and driving through the dilapidated, nearly empty towns has always stuck with me. I wondered what would happen to these towns in the future? While the cities expand, what would become of the forgotten midwest?”

“Derek and I created most of the Icky Blossoms’ music videos together, so collaborating in the medium of film was a natural progression,” Fackler adds. “I couldn’t get away from film—it was my first love. Creating a production company, Studio Blossom, ensures we can still keep creating music, but also begin the process of making films.”

The short film was shot on location in Omaha and stars Caroline Friend, Philip Crawford, and Ruth Rand. It is to be made part of a feature length film, Beyond Us, which is currently in development and set to be scored by Cox. Pressnall states: “Beyond Us takes place in the same world as Fountain, but tells a new story with new characters. It goes deeper in the black market of bio hacking and sort of merges it with a classic thriller—exploring the ideas of futuristic drugs, trauma, and God.”

The most recent Deerhunter album, Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?, came out in 2019 via 4AD.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.