Watch New Radicals Reunite to Perform “You Get What You Give” For Biden Inauguration

Alternative rock group New Radicals got together yesterday to perform their iconic 1998 hit “You Get What You Give” as a part of the Biden inauguration’s “Parade Across America” set of remote performances across the country, making this their first live performance together since disbanding in 1999. You can watch the full unedited performance below, via Rolling Stone, followed by the regular version that featured clips of Biden supporters across the land.

Frontman Gregg Alexander had a spoken intro before the performance, stating: “We pledged if Joe [Biden] won, we’d get together and play our little song both in memory and in honor of our new president’s patriot son Beau. And also with the prayer of Joe being able to bring our country together again with compassion, honesty and justice for a change.” The Biden family is known to be a fan of “You Get What You Give,” and lyrics from the song were used by Ashley Biden in her eulogy at her brother Beau’s funeral in 2015.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Alexander further states: “It’s such an unexpected honor particularly after the tragic year of 2020 and the hope there’s a little positivity in our song it can bring to the start of 2021 and the Biden/Harris administration.”

Biden’s inauguration included performances by Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, and a TV special broadcasted yesterday evening included performances by Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, and more.

We are honored that the New Radicals reunited for this moment (featuring one of @SecondGentleman Doug Emhoff's favorite songs!) 🎶 #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/UUHmyAwxQ0 — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 20, 2021

