Watch New Video for George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” Featuring Over 40 Celebrity Cameos
Includes SNL Cast Members, Mark Hamill, Ringo Starr, Reggie Watts, Tim and Eric, and Many More
A new video has been shared for George Harrison’s 1970 song “My Sweet Lord.” The video, which includes over 40 celebrity cameos, features SNL alumni Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as metaphysical special agents who are instructed by an agency-head (played by Mark Hamill) to search for that which can’t be seen. Along the way, they run into a barrage of characters played by an assortment of different celebrities, including Ringo Star, Reggie Watts, Tim and Eric, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Jon Hamm, Taika Waititi, and many more. Watch the Lance Bangs-directed video below.
A 50th anniversary reissue box set of Harrison’s 1970 album All Things Must Pass, came out earlier this year via Capitol/UMe.
