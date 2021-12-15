 Watch New Video for George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” Featuring Over 40 Celebrity Cameos | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 15th, 2021  
Watch New Video for George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” Featuring Over 40 Celebrity Cameos

Includes SNL Cast Members, Mark Hamill, Ringo Starr, Reggie Watts, Tim and Eric, and Many More

Dec 15, 2021 By Joey Arnone
A new video has been shared for George Harrison’s 1970 song “My Sweet Lord.” The video, which includes over 40 celebrity cameos, features SNL alumni Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as metaphysical special agents who are instructed by an agency-head (played by Mark Hamill) to search for that which can’t be seen. Along the way, they run into a barrage of characters played by an assortment of different celebrities, including Ringo Star, Reggie Watts, Tim and Eric, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Jon Hamm, Taika Waititi, and many more. Watch the Lance Bangs-directed video below.

A 50th anniversary reissue box set of Harrison’s 1970 album All Things Must Pass, came out earlier this year via Capitol/UMe.

