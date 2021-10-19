Watch Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in the First Trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos”
Javier Bardem Also Plays Desi Arnaz in the Amazon Prime Movie Due Out December 21
The first trailer has just been released for the upcoming Lucille Ball biopic, Being the Ricardos. Starring Academy Award winners Nicole Kidman as Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, the film follows the two during a critical week of production on their sitcom I Love Lucy amidst a maelstrom of scandal. Jake Lacy, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Alia Shawkat also star in the film. It was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing, The Trial of the Chicago 7), and will be available to stream on December 21 via Amazon Prime Video. Watch the trailer below.
