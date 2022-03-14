Watch Nilüfer Yanya Perform “midnight sun” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
PAINLESS Out Now via ATO
Nilüfer Yanya released her sophomore album, PAINLESS, earlier in the month via ATO. On Friday she was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed the album’s “midnight sun” while clad in the large pink angel wings she’s been wearing in promotions for the album. It was a stunning performance, despite being filmed remotely instead of in The Tonight Show studio. Watch it below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.
Read our in-depth interview with Yanya about PAINLESS here.
Read our rave review of the album here.
Yanya is also one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary print issue.
Stream PAINLESS here.
Previously Yanya shared PAINLESS’ lead single “stabilise,” which was #2 on our Songs of the Week list and also landed on our Top 130 Songs of 2021. Then she shared the album’s second single, “midnight sun,” via a visualizer video for it featuring Yanya in pink angel wings. “Midnight sun” was also #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared the album’s third single, “anotherlife,” via a video for it directed by her sister Molly Daniel and featuring Yanya on holiday in Sri Lanka. “Anotherlife” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared the album’s fourth single, “the dealer,” which was #2 on our Song of the Week list.
Yanya’s debut album, Miss Universe, came out in 2019 via ATO. In 2020 she shared the EP Feeling Lucky?
PAINLESS was recorded in a basement studio in Stoke Newington and Riverfish Music in Penzance. For the sessions Yanya worked with Miss Universe collaborator and producer Wilma Archer, DEEK Recordings founder Bullion, Big Thief producer Andrew Sarlo, and musician Jazzi Bobbi.
“It’s a record about emotion,” Yanya says in a press release. “I think it’s more open about that in a way that Miss Universe wasn’t because there’s so many cloaks and sleeves with the concept I built around it.”
This time, she says: “I’m not as scared to admit my feelings.”
Nilüfer Yanya 2022 Tour Dates:
03/14 - Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall
03/15 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity
03/16 - London, UK @ Brixton Electric
03/20 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
03/22 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
03/23 - Munich, DE @ Ampere
03/24 - Vienna, AT @ Grelle Forelle
03/26 - Berlin, DE @ Säälchen
03/27 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
03/28 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
03/30 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
4/16 & 4/23 - Indio, CA @ Coachella_
04/26 - Austin, TX @ Antones
04/28 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/29 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
04/30 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/01 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
05/03 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/04 - Philadelphia ,PA @ Underground Arts
05/06 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
05/07 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/09 - Montreal, QUE @ L’Astral
05/10 - Toronto, ONT @ The Axis Club
05/12 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/17 - Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre
05/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth
05/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
05/21 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
05/22 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/11 - Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen Festival
08/11-13 - Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
