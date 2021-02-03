News

All





Watch Nilüfer Yanya Perform “Crash” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Feeling Lucky? EP Out Now on ATO





Nilüfer Yanya was the musical guest last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in which she and her backing band ran through a fantastic rendition of “Crash,” from her recent EP Feeling Lucky?, which came out in December on ATO. Her performance was filmed in a retro style, like something from the late ’80s or early ’90s (aka before Yanya was born). Watch it all happen below.

Yanya has previously shared videos for the EP’s three songs: “Crash,” “Same Damn Luck,” and “Day 7.5093.” Her debut album, Miss Universe, was released back in 2019 on ATO.

Read our interview with Yanya about Miss Universe.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.