Tuesday, November 17th, 2020  
Watch Owen Pallett Perform Four Songs in an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Island Available Now via Domino/Secret City

Nov 17, 2020
Oscar-nominated composer and songwriter Owen Pallett has just shared their Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR Music, which was recorded in their Toronto bedroom. Pallett performed four songs: “The Sea,” “Cliquot,” “Perseverance of the Saints,” and “Song for Five & Six.” Check it out below. 

Pallett’s most recent album, Island, was surprise-released back in May via Domino/Secret City. The album was released in tandem with a Vincent-René Lortie and Brittney Canda-directed video for “A Bloody Morning,” a song from the album (which made our Songs of the Week list).

