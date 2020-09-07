News

All





Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Arlo Parks Cover Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” for BBC Radio 1 They Also Performed Bridgers’ “Kyoto” for Chillest Show with Phil Taggart





Phoebe Bridgers has teamed up with British musician Arlo Parks to cover the Radiohead classic “Fake Plastic Trees” (from The Bends), performing it in a church, with Parks on piano, for BBC Radio 1’s Chillest Show with Phil Taggart. They also performed Bridges’ “Kyoto,” from her recent album Punisher. Watch the performances below.

Bridgers is on one of the two covers of our just announced new print issue. Find out all about it here.

Parks recently released a new single, “Hurt,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. “Hurt” followed her cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” and her singles “Black Dog” and “Eugene” (the latter landed on a Michelle Obama playlist). In 2019 Parks released a pair of EPs: Sophie and Super Sad Generation.

Punisher includes “Garden Song,” and “Kyoto,” which were both #1 on our Songs of the Week list. “I See You,” was also one of our Songs of the Week, as well as “I Know the End.” Then she shared a video for “I Know the End.” A video of Bridgers performing Punisher tracks “Halloween” and “ICU” to a small crowd at the LA Coliseum was also shared.

Read our review of Punisher here.

Bridgers also recently teamed up with Courtney Barnett to cover Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free.”

Read our 2017 exclusive interview with Phoebe Bridgers and check out our photo-shoot with her.

Read our 2019 cover story interview with boygenius.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.