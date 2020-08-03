News

Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Barnett Cover Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free” The track was performed for the virtual Newport Folk Festival





Music festivals are long gone, for now. And although we’re sad to miss out on overpriced beer and potential heat stroke, that isn’t stopping organizers from doing a virtual version of the events. This past weekend was the legendary Newport Folk Festival, and slotted for those events were contemporary singer/songwriter starlets Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Barnett. The pair decided to give fans an extra treat and covered folk luminary Gillian Welch’s “Everything is Free.” Watch the performance below.

Interesting enough, Welch wrote the song about the long departed Napster. Everything was free on Napster, and well, it pretty much is on Spotify now too (unless you want to count .0004 cents per stream, but I don’t). But timeliness aside, “Everything Is Free” is a cover both Bridgers and Barnett have in common, so it only made sense they do it together this time. With just Barnett’s cool guitar and casual melody paired with Bridgers’ higher harmonies the cover is a joyous listen, albeit one with a less-than-joyous meaning.

Last week Bridgers released the video for “I Know The End,” the final track on her excellent new album Punisher. Punisher also includes “Garden Song,” and “Kyoto,” which were both #1 on our Songs of the Week list. “I See You,” was also one of our Songs of the Week, as well as “I Know the End.” It’s a pretty spectacular album—you can read all about it here.

Barnett has been pretty busy too. Back in December, she released a live album MTV Australia Unplugged Live In Melbourne. Before that she released Tell Me How You Really Feel in May 2018 via Mom + Pop/Marathon Artists/Milk! Records. It was our Album of the Week and one our Top 100 Albums of 2018.

