 Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform "Halloween" and "ICU" at the LA Coliseum
Tuesday, August 18th, 2020  
Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform “Halloween” and “ICU” at the LA Coliseum

Part of Versus Creative’s 50on50

Aug 18, 2020 By Jennifer Irving
Right before everything went on lockdown back in March, singer/songwriter Phoebe Bridgers performed “Halloween” and “ICU” off her recent album Punisher to a small crowd at the LA Coliseum. Check out the videos for her live rendition of the tracks below.

The event is part of Versus Creative’s 50on50, a video series that showcases artists playing in large venues to small crowds; in this case, Bridgers playing to only 50 people. Since Punisher was released in June but lockdowns started back in March, this was the first and probably the only time her new songs have been performed in front of a live audience since her supporting tour with The 1975 got cancelled. 

Last month Bridgers released the video for “I Know the End” (which was also filmed at the LA Coliseum), the final track on Punisher. Punisher also includes “Garden Song,” and “Kyoto,” which were both #1 on our Songs of the Week list. “I See You,” was also one of our Songs of the Week, as well as “I Know the End.” It’s a pretty spectacular album—you can read all about it here

Bridgers also recently teamed up with Courtney Barnett to cover Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free.”

Read our 2017 exclusive interview with Phoebe Bridgers and check out our photo-shoot with her.

Read our 2019 cover story interview with boygenius.

(Via FADER)

