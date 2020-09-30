News

All





Phoebe Bridgers Performed “I Know the End” on “Seth Meyers” While Wandering an Empty Theater Punisher Out Now via Dead Oceans





Phoebe Bridgers was the musical guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night, performing “I Know the End,” the closing track on her recent album Punisher. She did so while wandering an empty music venue in Covina, California. Eventually she makes herself on the stage, where her full band (Odessa Jorgensen, Emily Retsas, Marshall Vore, Nick White and Harrison Whitford, along with co-producer Ethan Gruska) joined her remotely and separately via video. And Bridgers didn’t wear her signature skeleton onesie, she dressed up for the occasion. Watch the cool and unique performance below.

Bridgers is on one of the two covers of our new print issue (Issue 67). Find out all about it here.

Punisher includes “Garden Song,” and “Kyoto,” which were both #1 on our Songs of the Week list. “I See You,” was also one of our Songs of the Week, as well as “I Know the End.” Then she shared a video for “I Know the End.” A video of Bridgers performing Punisher tracks “Halloween” and “ICU” to a small crowd at the LA Coliseum was also shared.

Read our review of Punisher here.

Bridgers recently teamed up with Courtney Barnett to cover Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free.” Bridgers also teamed up with British musician Arlo Parks to cover the Radiohead classic “Fake Plastic Trees” (from The Bends), performing it in a church, with Parks on piano, for BBC Radio 1’s Chillest Show with Phil Taggart. She also did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR Music, performing three songs remotely, but via a green screen so it appeared as though Bridgers and her band were playing in the Oval Office in the White House.

Read our 2017 exclusive interview with Phoebe Bridgers and check out our photo-shoot with her.

Read our 2019 cover story interview with boygenius.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.