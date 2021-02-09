News

All





Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform “Kyoto” and “I Know the End” on “Saturday Night Live” She Ended Her Performance By Smashing Her Guitar





Phoebe Bridgers was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, where she performed two songs from last year’s critically acclaimed album, Punisher: “Kyoto” and “I Know the End.” At the end of the latter she smashed her guitar, causing sparks from the amp. Watch both performances below.

Punisher landed Bridges on the cover of our print magazine and topped our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

In December Bridges was quite busy. She shared a video for “Savior Complex” directed by writer/actress/comedian/producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Irish actor Paul Mescal. She also shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the making of her “Savior Complex” video. She performed “Savior Complex” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with the accompaniment of a self-playing piano, almost as if a ghost was performing with her, from Los Angeles’ famed Magic Castle. She also made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden performing an orchestral version of “Kyoto,” initially while in bed, before walking off onto a green screen projection of Carnegie Hall where she was met with a showering of roses at the end of her performance.

And in November Bridgers was nominated for several Grammys and released a new EP titled Copycat Killer that features four new more orchestral recordings of songs from Punisher. Bridgers also shared a new video for the Copycat Killer version of her hit song “Kyoto.”

As we mentioned, Bridgers is on one of the two covers of our current print issue (Issue 67). Find out all about it here.

Punisher includes “Garden Song,” and “Kyoto,” which were both #1 on our Songs of the Week list. “I See You,” was also one of our Songs of the Week, as well as “I Know the End.” Then she shared a video for “I Know the End.”

Read our review of Punisher here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.