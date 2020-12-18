News

Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform “Kyoto” in Bed and a Green Screened Carnegie Hall on “James Corden” The Singer Was Also Interviewed by Corden





Last night, Phoebe Bridgers made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. She performed an orchestral version of her song “Kyoto,” initially while in bed, before walking off onto a green screen projection of Carnegie Hall where she was met with a showering of roses at the end of her performance. Watch it below, as well as an interview with Bridgers on the show.

“Kyoto” was featured on Bridgers’ most recent album, Punisher, which came out back in June on Dead Oceans. The orchestral version of the song was included on her Copycat Killer EP, which was released last month on Dead Oceans as well. Last week, she shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the making of her “Savior Complex” video.

Bridgers is on one of the two covers of our current print issue (Issue 67).

