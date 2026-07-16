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Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform “Lost Boys” with a Kids Backing Band on “The Tonight Show” Lost Weekend Due Out August 14 via Dead Oceans

Phoebe Bridgers is releasing a new album, Lost Weekend, on August 14 via Dead Oceans. Last night she performed the album’s lead single “Lost Boys” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a backing band made up of kids. And they sounded great! Watch it below.

The recorded version of “Lost Boys” features Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Alex G, Jack Antonoff, Christian Lee Hutson, Blake Mills, and others. It was accompanied by a music video featuring Bridgers at a Renaissance faire taking part in Live Action Role Playing. “Lost Boys” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Bridgers produced the song with Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska, and Jack Antonoff, with additional production by Alex G.

Bridgers previously announced “The Lost Tour,” with arena dates this fall in North America, the UK, and Europe. Then she expanded the tour with nine new dates. Alex G is set to open the North American dates, with Isaac Wood supporting the UK and EU ones.

On June 4, Bridgers performed a sold out acoustic show at Madison Square Garden, where tickets only cost $1.00. In the month before that she also performed some pop-up shows in Roswell, NM, Toledo OH, Mobile AL, and Fargo ND.

Lost Weekend is the much anticipated follow-up to 2020’s Punisher. Since then, Bridgers has kept busy with boygenius, her supergroup with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, that released their debut album, The Record, in 2023. She’s also collaborated with The 1975, Arlo Parks, The National, Andrew Bird, Bright Eyes, and others, as well as contributing songs to soundtracks.

One dollar from every ticket sold on the North American leg of “The Lost Tour” will be donated to RAINN, which a press release says is “the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization and operator of the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN’s mission is to stop sexual violence by supporting survivors, holding perpetrators accountable, and creating safer communities.”

Also no phones, cameras, or smart watches will be allowed at any of the shows. Any such devices will need to be locked in Yondr pouches for the duration of each concert.

Punisher landed Bridges on the cover of our print magazine and topped our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our 2017 interview with Bridges.

Read our 2019 boygenius cover story.

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