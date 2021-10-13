 Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform “Moon Song” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform “Moon Song” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

The Song Was Performed Alongside Violinist Rob Moose

Oct 13, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Last night, Phoebe Bridgers made another appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she performed a stripped-down version of “Moon Song” from 2020’s Punisher. She was accompanied by violinist Rob Moose, who contributed to several songs on Punisher as well as Bridgers’ subsequent orchestral EP, Copycat Killer. The two were wearing space suits. Watch below.

Bridgers’ previously appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year, where she performed “Kyoto” in her bathtub.

Punisher landed Bridges on the cover of our print magazine and topped our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

